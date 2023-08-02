Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter will be sentenced to death, jury decides

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

PITTSBURGH — Federal jurors handed down a death sentence Wednesday to the truck driver convicted for killing 11 worshippers and wounding seven others at a synagogue nearly five years ago in the most heinous antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The panel will now deliver its verdict to U.S. District Court Judge Robert Colville, who is bound to impose the death penalty against the gunman.

Jurors had to reach a unanimous decision to impose the death penalty or else the gunman, Robert Gregory Bowers, would have received life without the possibility of parole.

Despite the sentence, it could be years before an execution takes places in light of the Department of Justice’s moratorium on capital punishment.

Executions are relatively rare in the federal system. Just 50 have been carried out since 1927, the last one on Jan. 16, 2021, when triple murderer Dustin John Higgs died by lethal injection at U.S. Penitentiary, Terre Haute, a maximum security federal prison in Indiana.

People at a memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, in 2019. Gene J. Puskar / AP file

Last month, this same jury found the shooter guilty on 63 criminal counts stemming from the attack in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018. Armed with an AR-15 and other weapons, the shooter barged into the synagogue and opened fire. Law enforcement, five of whom were injured in the shooting, returned fire and hit the gunman, who then surrendered.

The mass shooter lived an isolated life and posted incessantly on social media about his hatred of Jewish people and immigrants for months before the attack.

During the trial, the prosecution heavily referred to that mindset to prove the gunman had the requisite intent to kill, while the defense unsuccessfully argued that mental illness and delusional beliefs caused the massacre.

Carolina Gonzalez reported from Pittsburgh, and David K. Li from New York City.