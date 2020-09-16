Federal officer shot outside Phoenix courthouse

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

One person was taken into custody after a federal officer was shot outside a courthouse in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The injuries to the federal officer, who was hit about 11:30 a.m., were not life-threatening, the FBI said and police said.

A person was taken into custody in connection to an assault on a federal officer, the FBI said in a statement. The agency did not provide additional details.

The FBI said Tuesday afternoon that there was no information suggesting a continued threat to public safety, and that it was an ongoing investigation and no other information could be released at that time.

A court security officer was shot outside the federal courthouse in the city, police said.

The guard's bullet-resistant vest absorbed the impact, U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said according to NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix. The station reported that the officer was expected to be OK.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that he was praying for the officer's full recovery.