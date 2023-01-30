Federal proposal of 'MENA' category long overdue, advocates say

The Biden administration’s proposal to add a “Middle Eastern or North African” (MENA) identifier to official documents like the census is the latest progress in a decades-long fight to secure representation for a historically statistically invisible community.

In a Federal Register notice published Friday, the Federal Interagency Technical Working Group on Race and Ethnicity Standards recommended the addition of the identifier as a new category, making the argument that “many in the MENA community do not share the same lived experience as white people with European ancestry, do not identify as white, and are not perceived as white by others.”

"It's like we always say, 'White without the privilege,'" said Abed Ayoub, national executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, one of the first advocacy groups to push for an identifier for the MENA community. "We're counted as white but we've never had the privilege that comes with it."

The current standards for race and ethnicity in the U.S. are set by the Office of Management and Budget and haven't been updated since 1997. According to the OMB, there are five categories for data on race and two for ethnicity: American Indian or Alaska Native; Asian, Black or African American; Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander; White; Hispanic or Latino; and non-Hispanic or Latino, according to the federal register notice.

Middle Eastern and North African are included under the "white" category, meaning Americans who trace their origins to those geographical regions have to check “white” or "other" in documents like the census, medical paperwork, job applications and federal assistance forms.

This has rendered a community that experts estimate to be 7 to 8 million people invisible, underrepresented and unnoticed.

There's power in numbers, experts say

"The thing about data is it sets policies. It's impossible to think of any aspect of life that isn't touched by the way we use census data," said Maya Berry, the executive director of the Arab American Institute. "It decides where trillions of dollars of federal spending goes, it affects the protection of our communities, our political representation -- everything."

There's power in numbers, Berry said, and as it is now, much of the research on the American MENA community is anecdotal due to the lack of an identifier. The perfect example of this is the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There was a desire to understand how Covid affects certain communities, but if you look at the research done on the MENA community, you'll see that majority of it" wasn't useful because the community was not specifically identified, Berry said. "We still don't know how many of us received the Covid vaccine because of this."

As a result, MENA Americans have lost out on opportunities for health and social services, and even small business grants, said Samer Khalaf, the former president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee.

"Counting us would give us a piece of the pie, resources for health, mental health, education, you name it," said Khalaf. "Small business owners in the community would be able to take advantage of grants that we're not entitled to because we're factored into the white category."

Throughout history, MENA Americans have been "on the receiving end of bad policies" like surveillance programs and watch listing with no way of studying these practices because there is no definitive data, Ayoub said.

"We've had no way of fighting these policies and showing our strength to politicians because we don't have those numbers," he said.

Who are MENA Americans?

Migration from the MENA countries to the U.S. began in the late 1800s and picked up in recent decades largely because of political turmoil, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

MENA Americans can trace their origins to over a dozen countries, including Egypt, Morocco, Iran, Kuwait and Yemen, to name a few. The region is racially and ethnically diverse, and people descending from there can be white, brown or Black, as well as identify with an ethnic group, like Arab, Amazigh, Kurdish, Chaldean, and more.

"Lots of how America sees identity is based on skin color, due to its history. Slicing us up in categories based on skin color is very antiquated," Khalaf said.

The proposed change is to include "Middle Eastern or North African" as a standalone category with the subcategories of Lebanese, Iranian, Egyptian, Syrian, Moroccan and Israeli, according to the document. There would also be a blank space where people can write in how they identify.

"It's like déjà vu"

This isn't the first time the U.S. has arrived at the conclusion that a MENA category is necessary.

The Census Bureau had already tested the inclusion of the category in 2015 and found it to be an improvement to the data-gathering process. When the Trump administration was sworn into power, the agency didn't pick up where the previous administration had left off.

"The politicization of the 2020 decennial census plays a part here," said Berry. "We thought we were moving forward with category, then the Trump administration dropped that effort. Now, here I am in 2023 and this proposal was just put forward by the Biden administration."

Khalaf says it's like déjà vu and wonders why the Biden administration took two years to issue the proposal.

"All this work had already been done," he said. "My problem with this is why did they wait two years into the administration to do this?"

It's a process

The recommendation for a MENA category to be adopted by the OMB is just that, a recommendation.

Now that the federal register notice has been issued, experts and members of the public have the next 75 days to submit their comments on the proposed changes. The working group on race and ethnicity standards will share their findings with the OMB in 2024. The OMB will decide to adopt it as is, adopt it with changes, or not adopt it at all.

"For generations, we’ve gone unnoticed, uncounted and have been made to feel like our identity didn’t matter," said Ayoub. "This would be enormous for us.

The OMB did not respond to requests for comment.