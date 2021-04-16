Federal prosecutors secure first guilty plea in cases stemming from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A longtime member of the Oath Keepers is expected to admit to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Indiana resident Jon Schaffer will plead guilty Friday to unlawfully entering Congress and obstructing an official proceeding, sources told NBC News. It was the first guilty plea won by the federal government in connection with the riot, which occurred 100 days ago.

The far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys played key organizational roles in the uprising in Washington D.C., as supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from formally certifying Joe Biden's victory in November.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.