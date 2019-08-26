Breaking News Emails
Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Monday that they intend to seek the death penalty against the man accused of gunning down 11 people at a synagogue last year.
Robert Bowers, who faces a 63-count indictment, has pleaded not guilty to hate crimes and other offenses.
Authorities have said Bowers was armed with multiple weapons, including a Colt AR-15 rifle and three handguns, when he opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27 during a morning worship service.
The attack left 11 people dead and several others injured, including police officers who were trying to rescue victims and confront the gunman.
Bowers allegedly talked about his desire to "kill Jews" amid the rampage. He had a history of threatening Jewish communities and posting conspiracy theories about Jewish people on the internet.
Prosecutors had previously said they would pursue the death penalty against Bowers, but a court filing Monday formalized their intentions.