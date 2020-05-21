FedEx drivers fired after posting video of confrontation with customer

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former FedEx driver said Wednesday that he and a co-worker were fired after he posted a video showing part of a confrontation with a customer in Georgia.

The driver tweeted that the customer allegedly began cursing and threatening the pair after they delivered a package to the man’s home in Leesburg, in the state’s southeast corner.

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

“We just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop [our] black asses," the worker wrote, adding: “People like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19.”

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The employee seen in the video is black and the customer appears to be white.

The alleged threats were not captured in the video, which shows one of the workers telling the man: “You didn’t have to come out there cussing me like that.”

The customer can be seen standing several feet away, recording the confrontation with his phone. “I thought you were waiting for the cops,” the man said.

The local sheriff’s office said the Leesburg Police Department responded to the incident. The Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The driver who posted the video did not respond to an interview request from NBC News.

In a statement, FedEx said it had “reviewed” the incident and discussed it with the customer and the contractor that employed the workers.

“FedEx Ground expects the highest level of conduct from service providers and their employees,” the spokesperson said. “We are aware of this incident and have reviewed the matter with the customer and the service provider business that employed the individuals depicted in the video.”

The company said it confirmed with the contractor that "the drivers are no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground."