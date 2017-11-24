A FedEx worker died in a workplace accident while unloading cargo from a plane at Memphis International Airport early Thanksgiving morning, police said.

The female employee was found fatally injured under a motorized conveyor belt.

FedEx Express MD-10 aircraft sit on the tarmac at the FedEx Express hub at Memphis International Airport in Memphis, Tennessee. Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Officers responded to reports of "accidental injury" just after 12:30 a.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET). They did not name the woman or give further details about how she died.

"Words cannot convey the sadness we feel over the loss of our team member in an accident at the Memphis hub," FedEx said in a statement. "Our prayers are with our colleague's family, friends, and co-workers. We are cooperating with authorities in their investigation."

It is the third time in three years that a FedEx worker at the airport has been killed on the job, according to WMC-TV.

The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the station reported.