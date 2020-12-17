Feds bust drug ring that used fraternities to supply students at UNC and Duke

Federal authorities broke up a massive drug trafficking ring that supplied cocaine and marijuana to college students across North Carolina, leading to nearly two dozens arrests, official said Thursday.

The 21 defendants include students and they're accused of funneling drugs, often through fraternities, to schoolmates at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and Appalachian State University, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin.

“No one is above the law, including college students and fraternity members at elite universities. This serious drug trafficking is destructive and reckless, and many lives have been ruined,” Martin said,

“This investigation reveals that the fraternity culture at these universities is dangerous. University administrators and national chapters cannot turn a blind eye to the impact on these students and the environment on their respective college campuses.

Representatives from Duke and Appalachian State could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

"We are extremely disappointed to learn of these alleged actions on our campus," UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in statement. "Although none of the individuals named today are currently enrolled students, we will remain vigilant and continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and address any illegal drug use on our campus."

