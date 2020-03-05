Poor interagency communication and management decisions left the Department of Health and Human Services unprepared for caring for and reunifying the thousands of migrant children separated from their families under President Donald Trump’s "zero tolerance" policy, according to a government watchdog report released Thursday.
"HHS was not responsible for separating families, but HHS's inadequate communication, management, and planning made the situation worse for many separated children," the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General wrote in the report.
The report said a lack of preparation for the policy hurt the agency's ability to identify, care for and later reunify separated children. Facilities caring for the migrant children "faced significant operational challenges at every stage of reunification, causing additional stress to children," the report said.
While Customs and Border Protection separated migrant families entering the United States, HHS oversees caring for unaccompanied or separated children after they leave CBP custody.
HHS was not notified of the "zero tolerance" policy in advance because interagency channels for coordinating immigration policies across departments were not used, the report said. But key senior officials in the department also "did not act on staff's repeated warnings that family separations were occurring and might increase," the report said.
Because the agency lacked enough bed space, it was not always able to place separated children in its facilities within 72-hour window required by law, the inspector general said. The agency also struggled to identify separated children from children who came alone "because no procedures or systems had been established to track separated families across HHS and DHS for later reunification," the report said.
The government watchdog said the agency has taken steps to improve the tracking of separated children and their placement, but those procedures remain "vulnerable to error."
HHS did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The report recommended the agency pursue agreements with DHS and the Department of Justice to improve information sharing, improve communication with care facilities, that it further improve its ability to identify separated children and take steps to ensure children’s interests were prioritized.
The Trump administration systematically separated thousands of migrant children from their parents until June of 2018, when Trump signed an executive order effectively ending the policy and a federal judge ordered all the families to be reunited. The policy drew international and bipartisan outrage as images and audio of crying children and their parents spread around the world.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which has challenged the policy, said in October that an additional 1,500 children were separated than previously disclosed, bringing the tally to more than 4,000 from the roughly 2,700 children previously known to have been separated that year.
The civil rights group has said some children have continued to be separated for reasons as minor as a parent having a traffic citation.
In January of 2019, a previous report from the HHS inspector general found thousands more immigrant children were separated from their parents under the Trump administration than previously reported and that the total number of children separated was unknown.
Government watchdogs have published reports detailing multiple failures of the policy, including that the Department of Homeland Security lacked the technology to track the families and was unprepared for the scope of the policy.