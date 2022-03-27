Feel good story of March Madness: St. Peter's one win away from Final Four

St. Peter's University — the tiny Jesuit school which has captivated college basketball fans across America — stands one win away from the sport's promised land, a trip to the Final Four.

But in order to do that, the upstart Peacocks from New Jersey on Sunday need to defeat one of basketball's most storied programs, six-time champion North Carolina.

The East Regional final is set to tip off at 5:05 p.m. EDT from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.

So by about 7:30 p.m., Peacocks forward Hassan Drame will know if this Cinderella ride is destined to continue to next week's national semifinals in New Orleans — but he's enjoying every minute of the now.

"I mean, during this type of time, it’s always a special time," Drame told reporters on Saturday. "People always say, these are one of those opportunities that you get once in a lifetime, maybe twice if you’re lucky enough."

Just to arrive at Sunday night's game, the Peacocks had to score improbable victories over several heavy favorites — eight-time champion Kentucky, Purdue and its dominant 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey and Murray State, the alma mater of current NBA superstar Ja Morant.

Friday's win over Purdue coincided with National Peacock Day and the Kentucky shocker happened on St. Patrick's Day.

The school boasts a mere 3,009 students (2,134 undergrads) and operates rather anonymously in Jersey City, just across the Hudson River.

St. Peter's Coach Shaheen Holloway said Saturday he hasn't been able to fully grasp the enormity of this March Madness run.

"Not yet. No. I’ll say it, man. It’s a dream. I don’t want to wake up, and these guys don’t want to wake up," he said. "We want to continue living in this dream that we’re in right now."

While upsets are nothing new to March Madness, the sport could be reaching a new age of parity with many of the top schools losing players after just one year, transferring or never even getting them on to campus.

Just three tournaments ago the University of Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1, Virginia.

And in this year's tournament, No. 1s Baylor, Gonzaga and Arizona had all gone down to defeat before Sunday.