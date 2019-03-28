Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 28, 2019, 6:56 PM GMT By Associated Press

WALTERBORO, S.C. — School board members and parents are looking for answers after a fifth grader died from injuries suffered in a fight at a South Carolina elementary school.

Authorities released few details about the Monday fight. They say it involved two students and Raniya Wright was knocked unconscious at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. She died in the hospital two days later.

The Colleton County School District said the other student is also a fifth grader and has been suspended. The student's name, sex and age have not been released. No charges have been filed.

Colleton County School Board member William Bowman told WLTX-TV in Columbia he wants more answers and said the school board would be briefed privately about the fight Thursday afternoon.

"What I would like for all parents to understand is our schools are safe," Bowman said. "There isn't a teacher or staff member or administrator in our district that doesn't have the safety of our students in highest regard."

School officials who called 911 initially said the girl collapsed Monday after the fight and was unconscious but breathing in the nurse's office, according to a Colleton County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The report and statements from deputies and school officials have not detailed how the girl was injured or what the fight was about. The attack is listed on the report as a simple assault and said no weapons were used.

Raniya died Wednesday at a Charleston hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Brittany Waltz has a fifth grader at the same elementary school and also said the school system needs to release more information.

"They are just a great family. And they don't deserve this," Waltz told WCBD-TV in Charleston. "Our goal is we need to prevent it from happening again."