Fiancé identified as a person of interest in disappearance of New York woman, police say

The fiancé of the New York woman who went missing while on a cross-country road trip was identified as a person of interest in the case, authorities said Wednesday.

North Port, Florida, police confirmed Brian Laundrie's status as a person of interest as authorities continue their search for Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, who was reported missing by her family over the weekend when she fell out of contact during a road trip to Wyoming.

"Gabrielle's vehicle was recovered here in North Port at her home on September 11," the police department said in a statement. "That vehicle was fully processed for evidence along with FBI agents Tuesday evening."

According to police, Laundrie has "not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators" and has "not provided any helpful details."

"We know Brian returned here to North Port on September 1st — ten days before her family reported her missing on September 11th. We have no information that a crime occurred here in North Port," police said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.