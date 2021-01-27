Fiery New Jersey crash that left three people injured caught on tape

A fiery crash between a pickup truck and an antique Chevrolet was captured on camera on Sunday near Atlantic City, New Jersey.

According to Galloway Township police, a Ford F-150 pickup truck hit the back of a 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air about 8 p.m.

Footage from multiple security cameras and broadcast on NBC News Philadelphia showed the antique vehicle burst into flames. The truck can be seen careening across the street, smashing through the corner of a firehouse and coming to a halt as debris scattered everywhere.

Nearby first responders told NBC News Philadelphia they rushed toward the firehouse and the burning car shortly after the impact.

"It was very hard to get to the firehouse because of the location of the car on fire and where cop cars were," Bayview Volunteer Fire Company Asst. Chief Louis Miranda said. "We had guys parked down the street and run to the firehouse to try and come here and help somebody."

The truck's driver, 27-year-old Michael Murphy of Absecon, had minor injuries and was later charged with driving under the influence and assault by automobile, according to police.

Two passengers in the Chevy were injured. Both were stable, police said.

A spokesperson for the Galloway Township Police Department did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for additional comment.