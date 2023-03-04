IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

The State Highway Administration said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.

02:16
By Associated Press

FREDERICK, Md. — A tanker truck overturned on a Maryland highway Saturday in a fiery crash that killed the driver and burned vehicles and homes, authorities said.

The truck crashed on U.S. 15 in Frederick, about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore. The roadway was shut down in both directions for an “extended closure,” the State Highway Administration said.

The vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, the Frederick News-Post reported. Photos showed massive flames and billowing smoke.

The driver died and the cause of the crash is under investigation, Maryland State Police tweeted. The agency said the fire damaged “multiple vehicles and homes” and no one else was hurt.

A fire burns following an explosive crash in U.S. 15 in Frederick, Md.
A fire burns following an explosive crash in U.S. 15 in Frederick, Md. on Mar. 3, 2023.@jman87530075 via Twitter
Associated Press