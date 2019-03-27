Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 27, 2019, 5:40 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A fifth-grade South Carolina girl died Wednesday after she was injured in a school fight earlier in the week, according to officials.

The child, identified by the Colleton County Coroner as Raniya Wright, 10, died Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

She had been airlifted there from Colleton Medical Center after suffering injuries during a Monday fight in her classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, according to a statement from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. Walterboro is about an hour northwest of Charleston.

The "assault" was under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

"We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time," said a statement from the Colleton County School District. "CCSD officials continue to focus on providing needed support services to our students, teachers, staff, and community."

An earlier statement from the district said school staff had "secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school" after the girl was injured. Another student was suspended, the statement said.

Colleton County School District is cooperating with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, according to the district.