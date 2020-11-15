Fight club in New York City with over 200 people broken up by authorities

A 200-person unlicensed fight club in New York City was disbanded by sheriffs on Saturday night, according to officials and local reports.

Attendees of "Rumble in the Bronx" were discovered drinking, smoking and fighting — but not socially distancing at the event, according to NBC New York.

One of several loaded firearms seized by the York York City Sheriff from an illegal fight club in the Bronx. NYC Sheriff via Twitter

At around 11:15 p.m., New York City sheriffs entered a Coster Street warehouse and found the crowd watching and participating in the fighting, NBC New York reported.

"Patrons were also observed drinking alcohol, smoking, hookah, and not wearing face coverings while failing to social distance," the sheriff's office said in a statement, according to NBC New York.

In a tweet, the NYC Sheriff said loaded firearms were discovered and 10 organizers were charged with multiple crimes.

11/14/20 @ 2315HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal fight club AKA "Rumble in the Bronx" @ 347/351 Coster St., Bronx: 203+ people, violation of emergency orders, illegal combat, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, loaded firearms, 10 organizers charged with multiple crimes. pic.twitter.com/5Dci1tM30L — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 15, 2020

"A significant amount of marijuana" was also discovered, according to NBC New York.

Michael Roman, CEO of Rumble in the Bronx, is facing eight charges, which include unlawful assembly and conducting a prohibited combat sport, NBC New York reported.

Roman's organization has an active social media presence and as of Saturday was promoting a mask-free event in Orlando this December, according to NBC New York.

It was not immediately clear if Roman had retained a lawyer. The NYC Sheriff did not immediately identify the other people arrested.