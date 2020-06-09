A final farewell to George Floyd, whose death touched off national protests

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Mourners and the casket carrying George Floyd arrived at a Houston church on Tuesday, ahead of a funeral that will cap a three-state tribute to the man whose death touched off protests across the U.S. and around the world against racism and police brutality.

Floyd's loved ones are set to say one final goodbye to the Minneapolis man who was born in North Carolina and raised in Houston. A service will be held at Fountain of Praise church before he is laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens in nearby Pearland, Texas.

His final resting place will be next to next to his mother, whom Floyd cried out for two weeks ago as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9, 2020. Godofredo A. Vasquez / Pool via Reuters

Four Minneapolis officers have been arrested and charged in connection to Floyd's death on May 25.

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and U.S. Reps. Al Green, D-Texas, and Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, are scheduled to deliver remarks at the service.

Biden on Monday met privately with Floyd's family.

Tuesday's final farewell caps nearly a week of memorials that began Thursday in Minneapolis when mourners inside a sanctuary at North Central University said Floyd — their brother, father, uncle and friend — will get justice.

Friends and family also gathered for a viewing and service near his birthplace in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday, where they demanded that Floyd's death spur substantive changes in police practices.

Then on Monday, more than 6,000 people braved 90-degree-plus heat to file into Fountain of Praise to honor Floyd.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.