Fire breaks out at Trump Tower, 1 person in critical condition

Trump said on Twitter that the fire was extinguished, and thanked firefighters.

The FDNY said in a tweet that it was on the scene of a three-alarm fire. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump were in Washington, D.C., a spokesperson said.

"FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported," the FDNY said on Twitter. FDNY via Twitter

Trump's son, Eric, on Twitter thanked the fire department and said the fire at a residential apartment was extinguished. President Trump said on Twitter that the fire was out and was "very confined," adding "well built building."

Around 200 firefighters and EMS members responded to the scene, Nigro said. A cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.

"This is a very difficult fire, as you can imagine. The apartment is quite large; we're 50 stories up," Nigro said. "The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke."

The only civilian injury was the occupant of the apartment, Nigro said. Four firefighters suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, he said. Two of the firefighters were burned and two others suffered other types of injuries, according to Nigro.

Authorities cordoned off the east side of the sidewalk on Fifth Ave, keeping tourists and locals clear of the area. Around four blocks were blocked off around the building with a large police and fire department presence. Many on the street stopped to take photos.

Trump Tower, from which Trump made his formal announcement that he would seek the presidency in 2015, was the scene of a small fire in January.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

That fire was called electrical in nature and started in a cooling unit that contains heaters, an FDNY official said at the time. Two firefighters were injured when debris fell on top of them and an engineer was injured but refused treatment in that incident.

Trump maintains a three-story penthouse residence at the building, which has earned Trump Tower the nickname of "White House North."