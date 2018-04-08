Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Fire breaks out at Trump Tower, 1 person in critical condition

President Trump, First Lady Melania, and son Barron are in Washington, D.C.

by Phil Helsel and Tom Winter /  / Updated 

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A fire broke out at an apartment on the 50th floor of Trump Tower on Saturday, leaving the occupant of that residence critically injured, the fire department said.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and son Barron were in Washington, D.C.

The fire department was notified by an automatic alarm shortly after 5:30 p.m., Fire Department of New York Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro told reporters.

"The apartment was virtually entirely on fire" when firefighter arrived minutes later, Nigro said. Firefighters "pushed in, heroically," and found the occupant of the large apartment and he was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition, he said.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Officials give timeline of Trump Tower Fire in NYC

01:45

Trump said on Twitter that the fire was extinguished, and thanked firefighters.

The FDNY said in a tweet that it was on the scene of a three-alarm fire. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump were in Washington, D.C., a spokesperson said.

 "FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported," the FDNY said on Twitter. FDNY via Twitter

Trump's son, Eric, on Twitter thanked the fire department and said the fire at a residential apartment was extinguished. President Trump said on Twitter that the fire was out and was "very confined," adding "well built building."

Around 200 firefighters and EMS members responded to the scene, Nigro said. A cause of the fire has not been determined, he said.

"This is a very difficult fire, as you can imagine. The apartment is quite large; we're 50 stories up," Nigro said. "The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke."

The only civilian injury was the occupant of the apartment, Nigro said. Four firefighters suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, he said. Two of the firefighters were burned and two others suffered other types of injuries, according to Nigro.

Authorities cordoned off the east side of the sidewalk on Fifth Ave, keeping tourists and locals clear of the area. Around four blocks were blocked off around the building with a large police and fire department presence. Many on the street stopped to take photos.

Trump Tower, from which Trump made his formal announcement that he would seek the presidency in 2015, was the scene of a small fire in January.

That fire was called electrical in nature and started in a cooling unit that contains heaters, an FDNY official said at the time. Two firefighters were injured when debris fell on top of them and an engineer was injured but refused treatment in that incident.

Trump maintains a three-story penthouse residence at the building, which has earned Trump Tower the nickname of "White House North."

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
  • Contributors
  • Phil McCausland
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.