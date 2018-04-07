Fire breaks out at Trump Tower, blaze is out

The FDNY said in a tweet that it was on the scene of a three-alarm fire. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump were in Washington, D.C., a spokesperson said.

The fire was believed to be in a residential area, the fire department said. The senior FDNY official said that the fire was in multiple units on the 50th floor.

"FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported," the FDNY said on Twitter. FDNY via Twitter

Trump's son, Eric, on Twitter thanked the fire department and said the fire at a residential apartment was extinguished. President Trump said on Twitter that the fire was out and was "very confined," adding "well built building." The president also thanked firefighters.

Around 140 firefighters responded to the scene, the FDNY official said. Authorities cordoned off the east side of the sidewalk on Fifth Ave, keeping tourists and locals clear of the area. Around four blocks were blocked off around the building with a large police and fire department presence. Many on the street stopped to take photos.

Trump Tower, from which Trump made his formal announcement that he would seek the presidency in 2015, was the scene of a small fire in January.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

That fire was called electrical in nature and started in a cooling unit that contains heaters, an FDNY official said at the time. Two firefighters were injured when debris fell on top of them and an engineer was injured but refused treatment in that incident.

Trump maintains a three-story penthouse residence at the building, which has earned Trump Tower the nickname of "White House North."