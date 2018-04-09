One dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower apartment

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A man found critically injured after an apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday has died, police said.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania and their son, Barron, were in Washington, D.C., a spokesperson said.

The Fire Department of New York commissioner earlier said that firefighters found the occupant of an apartment on the 50th floor and he was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition.

"The apartment was virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after an automatic alarm shortly after 5:30 p.m., Fire Department of New York Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said. Firefighters "pushed in, heroically," and found the occupant, he said.

The New York Police Department identified the victim as Todd Brassner, 67. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.