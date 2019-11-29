Fire engulfs barn at Ohio wildlife park, unknown number of animals killed

An undetermined number of animals perished in a fire Thursday night at a wildlife park in northern Ohio, the park said.
African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, in Ottawa County along Lake Erie, said in a statement that no staff or visitors were hurt but that it was "devastated" by the loss of animals housed in a barn used for overnight care and security.
"We are still assessing the loss of wildlife," it said.
The fire, whose flames could be seen for miles in the night sky, was called in at 6:15 p.m. and had been contained by 8:30 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told NBC affiliate WKYC of Cleveland. Several fire departments remained on the scene late in the evening.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
"The animals lost in this tragedy were part of our African Safari family, and the Park will be closed on Friday as we mourn their loss and care for the other animals living on the 100-area Park," the park said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.