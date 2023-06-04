Fire at Louisiana oil tank farm prompts shelter-in-place and evacuations

Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders were in effect for residents and businesses around an oil industry tank farm in Louisiana after part of it erupted in flames Saturday, producing a plume near the Lake Charles area.

It wasn't clear what sparked the blaze at Calcasieu Refining Co. No injuries have been reported. The refinery did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for those as far as a 1.5 miles from the tank farm; outer boundaries of a shelter-in-place order have been reduced from 5 miles to 3 miles, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

In a statement, the fire department described the blaze as a "crude oil tank fire."

The cause of the fire was under investigation by Harbor Police. Port Director Ricky Self told NBC affiliate KPLC of Lake Charles that the grounds were home to another fire Thursday that may have started in an area where motor oil was stored for company vehicles.

It wasn't clear if the fires were in any way related.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.