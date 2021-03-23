IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fire tears through nursing home in New York suburb

A video from the scene shows firefighters shouting “mayday” and “backup” as they watch the part of the building, engulfed by flames, collapse.
Image: A fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley, NY.
A fire engulfs Evergreen Court in Spring Valley.
By Kurt Chirbas, Yasmine Salam and Caroline Radnofsky

A fire tore through a nursing home in a northern suburb of New York on Tuesday, displacing residents as firefighters tried to put out the flames.

The blaze broke out at Evergreen Court in Spring Valley, some 30 miles north of the city, at around 1:40 a.m., authorities told NBC News affiliate WNBC. Eyewitness videos on social media showed it was still burning at around 5 a.m.

Local officials reached by telephone confirmed that they were responding to a fire at the nursing home's address, but declined to provide further details.

Video captured at the scene showed severe damage to the facility.

A video shows firefighters shouting “mayday” and “backup” as they watch the part of the building, engulfed by flames, collapse. Footage also shows Rockland Hatzolah emergency medical workers at the scene, providing relief for victims.

Amid the fire, some residents were evacuated by bus to an offsite facility after volunteers from the Chaverim of Rockland got them "safe and out of harms way." According to the care home's website, the facility is home to 200 beds.

