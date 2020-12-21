Fire truck rushing to blaze crashes into Brooklyn building, injuring 6

A New York City fire truck, rushing to a blaze in Brooklyn, collided with another car before smashing into a storefront last Sunday night, officials said.

Five firefighters were taken to NYU Lutheran Medical Center and listed in stable condition following the 11:29 p.m. accident in the borough's Gravesend neighborhood, authorities said.

The FDNY truck was less than two miles away from its destination, a fire at 8750 Bay Parkway, when it collided with a car and then careened into Coquette Kids, a children's clothing store at 439 Avenue U, officials said.

A fire truck crashed into a children's clothing store in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Dec. 20, 2020. NBC New York

The driver was injured and taken to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Residents of apartments above the store were evacuated in case the building was not stable.

The city's Department of Buildings ordered a full vacate order of that property, "due to truck striking" the building and "causing extensive damage."