A fired Atlanta police officer who faces a slew of charges connected to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks will spend the weekend behind bars, a judge ruled on Friday.

Garrett Rolfe waived his right to make his first appearance before a judge on Friday, one day after he surrendered and was booked on 11 counts including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and violation of oath.

Fulton County Magistrate Court Judge Jeffrey Frazier said the seriousness of charges against Rolfe prevented him from setting bail on Friday. Court records showed that a bond hearing for Rolfe has been scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

He's being held at in neighboring Gwinnett County, jail records showed.

Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. Atlanta Police Dept / via AFP - Getty Images

Exactly one week ago, on June 12, Rolfe and fellow officer Devin Brosnan answered a call to a Wendy's about a man asleep behind the wheel in the restaurant's drive-through lane.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man,, appeared to be cooperative as he answered officers' questions for more than 25 minutes, body- and dash-camera video shows.

After he allegedly failed a field sobriety test, he struggled with the officers as they tried to arrest him, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting.

During the struggle, Brooks was able to grab one of the officer's stun guns and was running away with it before he was shot twice in the back, officials said. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Brooks' death a homicide.

In announcing charges against the officers on Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Brooks "never presented himself as a threat" and appeared "almost jovial."

The victim followed every instruction from the officers and was never informed that he was under arrest for driving under the influence, according to Howard.

The other officer, Brosnan, was charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath. He was booked briefly into custody on Thursday and released.