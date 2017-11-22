Ousted for sexual misconduct, stars leave trail of unemployed in their wake

As multiple high-profile men have seen their careers and projects unexpectedly end after allegations of sexual misconduct by female colleagues, they aren't the only ones paying a price — their staffs are also suffering as a result of their actions.

Earlier this week, Charlie Rose addressed his staff of 18 to tell them that PBS would no longer distribute “Charlie Rose” to its stations. The series — which has run since 1991 and is owned by the TV journalist — was abruptly canceled after a Washington Post article reported on shocking accusations made by eight women who had worked on his show.

The women's allegations include Rose walking around naked in front of them, making lewd phone calls and groping them. Rose apologized for his actions. The show is no longer rebroadcast on Bloomberg TV, which had shared ad revenue on the show, the company said on Tuesday.

TV News anchor Charlie Rose walks through the Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016 in New York. Carolyn Kaster / AP file

“Charlie is going to do everything he can to help the young people get placed," Dick Beattie, Rose’s friend and lawyer, told NBC News, "and he’s going to talk to Bloomberg and others to see if he can’t help them.”

PBS has been providing stations with programming, including repeat episodes of other PBS shows, while the network works to decide what will replace it. “A long-term replacement for the program has not been determined,” a spokesperson said.

Bloomberg is airing the show “Daybreak Asia” in place of "Charlie Rose." Meanwhile, CBS News also fired Rose from his anchor chair on “This Morning" and is reportedly on the search for a replacement.

There are already public discussions about selecting a woman to replace Rose and his show.

Which woman should be given Charlie Rose's show? — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 20, 2017

Meanwhile, a host of books, film and TV projects have cratered since The New York Times opened the floodgates in October with reporting on sexual assault accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

At the Weinstein Co., employees are operating under extremely difficult circumstances. Rose McGowan accused Weinstein, the former co-chairman of the company, of raping her, and a string of high-profile actresses including Lupita Nyong’o and Gwyneth Paltrow have all alleged harrowing experiences with the producer. Weinstein has denied all allegations that he engaged in nonconsensual sex with women.

Related: Since Weinstein, here’s a growing list of men accused of sexual misconduct

All the while, projects associated with the Weinstein Company have suffered as a result: Amazon Studios ended a TV project from David O. Russell, according to The Los Angeles Times, and Apple Music canceled a series about Elvis, according to a Deadline report.

One example of a Weinstein Company business partner sticking with the company is A&E’s Lifetime network, which continues to air the fashion show “Project Runway.” The Weinstein Company, along with Bunim/Murray Productions and Full Picture Entertainment, produce the series, now in its 16th season.

“We wouldn’t cancel the show," A&E Networks spokesman, Michael Feeney, said. "We didn’t want 200 people’s jobs to be impacted because of a passing producer’s wrongdoing.”

NBC News ended its relationship with contributor Mark Halperin after multiple reports emerged that he'd sexually harassed women while working at ABC News. Halperin apologized for his past actions.

Nonetheless, his projects with HBO and Showtime were suspended, along with plans for a book from Penguin Press. When it was scrapped, HBO’s adaptation of his book “Game Change” already had actor Tom Hanks and director Jay Roach attached. Showtime also ended Halperin's role in the political documentary series "The Circus."

House of Cards Season 5 on Netflix. David Giesbrecht / Netflix

Netflix said it suspended production on the political drama “House of Cards” after its star Kevin Spacey was accused of aggressively touching young men. Spacey said he did not recall an incident alleged by actor Anthony Rapp.

"But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," Spacey said, in part, in a statement.

A New York Daily News article reported that ending the show, which films in Baltimore, would take away thousands of jobs.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented accusers alleging sexual misconduct, said that companies should account for the effect such allegations and firings have on other employees, but “sometimes employers are not as sensitive as they could be to the negative impact on the other employees.”

“If allegations are proven, a wrongdoer should suffer serious consequences, but those consequences should not be borne by the employees of the alleged wrongdoer," Allred told NBC News. "They are innocent bystanders who having nothing to do with the harassment.”