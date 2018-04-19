Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

It was before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when Andrew Needum, a firefighter from outside of Dallas, boarded Southwest Flight 1380 with his wife, their two young children and his parents.

They were rushing that morning to make the flight. They were going home to Texas after their first trip to New York City, where Needum's parents celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary, and he got to shake hands with firefighters and visit the 9/11 Memorial and the New York City Fire Museum.

He had no clue that his training would come into play on the trip back.

Needum, 34, is credited as one of the brave passengers who sprang into action to help a woman who was partially sucked out of the plane's window after an engine exploded after takeoff. She later died from her injuries as the chaos unfolded some 30,000 feet in the air, forcing an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

"I'm no different than any other firefighter in this country," Needum told reporters Thursday from the Celina, Texas, fire station where he works. "For some reason, it was me that day."