A firefighter in California was fatally shot Monday while putting out a dumpster fire, officials said.

Capt. Max Fortuna, a veteran firefighter with the Stockton Fire Department, was killed on the job, according to a statement from Stockton Fire Chief Richard Edwards, who said he was "devastated."

Edwards said Fortuna and other firefighters were extinguishing the pre-dawn blaze in Stockton, about 80 miles east of San Francisco, when shots rang out.

Captain Max Fortuna. Stockton Fire Department

"I’m devastated to report that Veteran Fire Captain Max Fortuna has succumbed to his injuries," Edwards said.

"Captain Fortuna served the City of Stockton for 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children. I ask you to keep Captain Fortuna’s family and the Stockton Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Fortuna and other firefighters responded to call about a dumpster fire at about 4:45 a.m. on Monday. Once on scene, firefighters were confronted by a dumpster fire threatening a structure, Edwards said.

"As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, gunshots were heard, and the Fire Captain of Engine 2 had been struck," Edwards said.

Officer Joe Silva, a spokesman with Stockton police, said late Monday afternoon that police had detained a 67-year-old man who is suspected in Fortuna’s death.

"We have the person who did the shooting in custody," Silva said.

Police were expected to make an arrest later Monday and publicly release the suspect’s name and charges against him, Silva said.

A motive in the alleged slaying was unknown, Silva said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Stockton Fire Captain Vidal 'Max' Fortuna, his family, and the entire Stockton Fire Department," Stockton police tweeted Monday.