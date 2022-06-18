Firefighter killed in total building collapse near Philadelphia, 5 others rescued

A firefighter died and five other were rescued after a burned building collapsed near Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The Philadelphia fire department had responded to a large fire on the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in the Fairhill neighborhood at about 1:50 a.m. After successfully putting the fire out, authorities entered the building to inspect the infrastructure as they investigated what caused the blaze.

That's when the building totally collapsed, trapping five firefighters and an inspector from the licensing and inspections department.

The inspector and four firefighters were pulled from the rubble and taken to a hospital. The remaining firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.

The deceased firefighter's identity was not immediately revealed pending notification to his family, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he had served 27 years in the department.

The inspector has already been released from the hospital and the four other firefighters remain hospitalized in stable condition, Murphy said in a press conference shortly before 8 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire in the first place, Murphy said.

"It's going to be a rough few weeks coming up," he added. “You can’t predict this. This was just a catastrophic accident that really hurt our department.”