Firefighters battling 7-alarm blaze covering multiple homes in Boston

The Boston Fire Department declared a 7-alarm fire at multiple homes in one of the city’s largest neighborhoods on Wednesday.

The blaze has engulfed multiple three-family homes in Dorchester, the department tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. It’s unclear whether there are any injuries or any people still inside the homes, though the rear porches of the buildings have collapsed.

The rear porches have collapsed , all companies are working to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/j0p2sjNL4q — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 26, 2021

Dorchester, which covers six-square miles, is known as the home of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and the Boston campus for the University of Massachusetts.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.