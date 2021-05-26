Firefighters battling 7-alarm blaze covering multiple homes in Boston

The Boston Fire Department declared a 7-alarm fire at multiple homes in one of the city’s largest neighborhoods on Wednesday.
The blaze has engulfed multiple three-family homes in Dorchester, the department tweeted just after 11:30 a.m. It’s unclear whether there are any injuries or any people still inside the homes, though the rear porches of the buildings have collapsed.
Dorchester, which covers six-square miles, is known as the home of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and the Boston campus for the University of Massachusetts.
This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.