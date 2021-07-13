Firefighters make progress in 2 large wildfires in California, Oregon

Firefighters in California and Oregon have made progress battling two large wildfires that have burned around 240,000 acres amid an extreme heat wave, officials said Monday.

The Beckwourth Complex, the largest wildfire burning in California, has burned more than 91,200 acres but was 26 percent containment acres by Monday evening, up from 8 percent on Sunday, fire officials said.

The fire complex was sparked by lightning in the Plumas National Forest in northern California, near the Nevada border, officials said. Around 20 homes were destroyed in the small town of Doyle, the fire department has said.

There were extreme fire conditions, fire Operations Section Chief Jake Cagle said. The "probability of ignition" is 100 percent, which means that any ember or match in a fuel bed will cause a fire, he said.

"That's the kind of extreme weather conditions we're dealing with," Cagle said in a video briefing Monday. "And it's still early. This is stuff that we expect in August, for the past five, six, seven years — now we're seeing it earlier in July."

Firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Placerville station battle the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, in Doyle, Calif., on July 9, 2021. Noah Berger / AP

In southern Oregon, the Bootleg Fire had grown by around 5,000 acres by Monday morning, an improvement over the doubling in size that the fire had seen in recent days.

The fire was estimated at more than 150,800 acres, or around 234 square miles. It is burning in the Fremont-Winema National Forest and started Tuesday afternoon. A cause has not been determined.

Fire officials said a smoke inversion allowed firefighters to build and strengthen fire control lines Sunday. The fire has destroyed seven homes, a spokesman for the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Much of the Western United States has been dealing with extreme heat that has set or matched temperature records.

The current heat wave has peaked for most areas, but excessive heat warnings would remain in place through Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said.

California is coming off what fire officials called one of the state's worst years for wildfires. It included four of the five largest wildfires in California history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The state's fifth-most destructive wildfire, the North Complex which killed 15 people and destroyed more than 2,300 homes and other structures, also occurred in 2020.

Oregon also saw a wildfire season that the governor called unlike any in recent memory. More than 1 million acres burned, more than 5,000 homes and commercial structures were destroyed, and nine people died, a government report released in January said.