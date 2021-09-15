Firefighters rescue Reba McEntire after stairwells collapse in Oklahoma building

Firefighters and police in southeast Oklahoma came to the rescue of country music superstar Reba McEntire on Tuesday after stairwells in a historic building fell, trapping her inside.

McEntire and her team were "checking out an old historical building" in Atoka, about 130 miles southeast of Oklahoma City and 130 miles north of Dallas, when a stairway collapsed, she told fans via Twitter.

While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments. — Reba McEntire (@reba) September 15, 2021

"Thankfully, no one was seriously injured," she wrote. "We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

McEntire, boyfriend Rex Linn, and other members of her team were on the second floor when two staircases fell in the downtown building that's under renovation, official said.

"The historic staircase between the second and third story collapsed, and when it did it collapsed on the stairway going from the second to first floor," Atoka Emergency Management director Travis Mullins told NBC affiliate KTEN.

There was no way for the seven people to get out of the building, before firefighters arrived to lower everyone to safety with a ladder.