First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid

Sep. 5, 2023, 1:31 AM UTC
U.S. news

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid

The president tested negative but will continue to be checked regularly. The first lady has mild symptoms and plans to stay in Delaware to recover, the White House said.
President Joe Biden greets first responders with Jill Biden and Republican Sen. Rick Scott in Live Oak, Fla., on Sept. 2, 2023.
President Joe Biden greets first responders with Jill Biden and Republican Sen. Rick Scott in Live Oak, Fla., Friday.Stefani Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
By Peter Alexander and Dennis Romero

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid Monday night, the White House said in a statement.

President Joe Biden tested negative and will continue to test at regular intervals.

"She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," the White House said of the first lady. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware." 

The last time the first lady tested positive for Covid, the virus that caused a global pandemic that put much of the nation on lockdown in 2020, was one year ago.

She tested positive a few weeks after the president contracted the virus. Both recovered with out major issues.

At the time, the first lady, now 72, was prescribed the antiviral Paxlovid and told to stay away from others for at least five days.

Peter Alexander

Peter Alexander is chief White House correspondent for NBC News.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 