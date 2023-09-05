First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid Monday night, the White House said in a statement.

President Joe Biden tested negative and will continue to test at regular intervals.

"She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms," the White House said of the first lady. "She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware."

The last time the first lady tested positive for Covid, the virus that caused a global pandemic that put much of the nation on lockdown in 2020, was one year ago.

She tested positive a few weeks after the president contracted the virus. Both recovered with out major issues.

At the time, the first lady, now 72, was prescribed the antiviral Paxlovid and told to stay away from others for at least five days.