First lady Melania Trump uncharacteristically waded into a fierce debate around immigration on Sunday, pushing for bipartisan cooperation to end the separation of migrant children from their parents at the border.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform," according to a statement from her spokeswoman. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

The first lady's statement stood in contrast to those made by the Trump administration, which implemented the "zero tolerance" policy that has led to the separation of families at the border. Trump has also repeatedly blamed Democrats opposed to his immigration reform proposal, falsely crediting an anti-trafficking law that passed unanimously in 2008 under President George W. Bush.

The detention of children apart from their parents is a result of the policy mandated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and there is no law that requires family separation. As such, congressional action is not necessary to stop it. Sessions has said the intent is to eventually prosecute everyone who crosses the border illegally.

Meanwhile, politicians and advocates protested, marched and visited an immigration detention center on Father’s Day to call attention to parents and children that have been separated as a result of Trump’s policies.

On Sunday morning, members of Congress from New York and New Jersey demanded access to a privately run detention facility in New Jersey to meet with detained fathers separated from their children.

The administration separated 1,995 children from 1,940 adults from April 19 to May 31, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said Friday.