First-time visitor, 53, dies while hiking in Texas’ Big Bend National Park

A 53-year-old woman visiting Texas’ Big Bend National Park for the first time died Monday while hiking on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail, officials said.

Rangers were called to the trail at about 4:20 p.m. and found a woman in medical distress, according to the National Park Service.

The responders called for backup and attempted CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator, "but all attempts to revive the patient were unsuccessful," the park service said.

The hiker was visiting the park with her family, according to officials. Her name was not released.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz said in a statement, “and our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

The park service warned that daily temperatures at Big Bend are beginning to exceed 100 degrees. Big Bend National Park is in the southwest part of Texas, near the Mexico border.

"As the hotter months approach, Park Rangers wish to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat," the park service said. "Hikers should able to carry and drink a gallon of water a day and be off trails by noon."