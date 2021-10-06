Fitness influencer Cashawn 'Cookie' Sims goes missing in Los Angeles

Police are investigating the disappearance of fitness influencer Cashawn Ashley Sims, who goes by the nickname "Cookie," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sims, 30, was last seen in Duarte, California, on Sept. 8, according to police, who said her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public's help locating Missing Person Cashawn Ashley Sims Nickname of "Cookie." Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Her sister, Ca'rynn Sims, posted to Instagram on Tuesday, asking her followers to be on the lookout for Sims.

"I never thought there’d come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister. We want her covered in prayers, God’s grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive," Ca'rynn Sims wrote.

She said that Sims "abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her."

Sims' other sister, Christol Sims, posted to Instagram saying that she's "trying to make sure [Cashawn is] okay, and will exhaust every option."

"Although my sister is a very independent person and enjoys her solitude, family close and distant have not been able to get in touch with her for too long and it is concerning," Christol Sims wrote.

Sims has more than 215,000 followers on her main Instagram account, where she goes by the title "The Booty Doctor" and promotes fitness and nutrition. It also appears she is preparing to release a beauty line called "Beauty By Cashawn."

Actress Keke Palmer also posted about Sims on her Instagram, according to E! News. NBC News was unable to view Palmer's Instagram post.

"I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" Palmer wrote, according to E!. "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."

Sims is described as being 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of "It’s found in the soul” on her left collarbone, “Earth” on her left forearm, and a tattoo of Spanish writing on her back, according to the LAPD.

LAPD asks that anyone with more information contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.