By David K. Li

Five children were among the seven killed in a fiery highway crash near Gainesville, Florida, officials said Friday.

The young victims were in a van coming from Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, when the deadly crash happened on Interstate 75 at about 3:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two others killed were both truck drivers, one was a northbound semi and the other one was heading south.

“It’s a heartbreaking event,” FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan told reporters near the crash scene in Alachua County, Florida.

There were 10 to 12 people in the van carrying those kids, according to Riordan.

A tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle collided in northbound lanes and went through the guardrail into southbound lanes, officials said.

Those vehicles then crashed into another tractor-trailer and two other vehicles that were going south, including a van carrying the kids, authorities said.