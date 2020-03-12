Five people, including three children and a teen, were killed and two others critically injured after a passenger car crossed a road's center line and crashed head-on into an Atlanta city bus on Wednesday, officials said.
After the initial collision at around 10 p.m., a second car crashed into the first vehicle that hit the bus, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) said in a statement.
"This is the worst accident I've come across" in 25 years on the police force, Atlanta police Capt. F. Turner told reporters at the scene.
The five who died were all in the first car, which had no child car seats, police said. The children killed were 19 months, 4 and 12 years old.
Two other people in the first car were critically injured, and the bus driver was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. There were no injuries among passengers on the bus or people in the second car.
While it was not raining at the time of the crash, the pavement was wet, according to NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta.