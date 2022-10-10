IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Five dead in shooting at a South Carolina home, officials say

Four people died at the scene in Inman, about 100 miles northwest of Columbia, authorities said. A fifth died on the way to the hospital.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a release Monday that four people were found dead at the home on Bobo Drive in Inman on Sunday night.WYFF
By The Associated Press

INMAN, S.C. — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said.

Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them with gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Inman is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Columbia.

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

Spartanburg County deputies said they won’t release any additional information on the shooting until the coroner has identified the people killed and notified their families.

Clevenger said his office is performing autopsies and trying to identify the victims on Monday.

