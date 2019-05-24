Breaking News Emails
A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on an Arizona highway, killing five people, authorities said.
The state Department of Public Safety tweeted Friday afternoon that the five dead included an 82-year-old man from Nevada who was identified as "the driver of the wrong-way vehicle."
The motorist's name was unavailable. He was declared dead at a hospital, the department stated.
The crash was reported at 9:06 a.m. after the 82-year-old was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of interstate 40 and his vehicle struck at least one other car "head-on," Department of Public Safety spokesman Raul Garcia said in a statement.
It happened about 14 miles west of Kingman, authorities said, adding the accident was under investigation.
The westbound portion of the interstate was initially closed to all traffic but was partially reopened Friday afternoon, officials said.