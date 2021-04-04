The University of Connecticut has placed residents of five campus dormitories under quarantine after 35 students tested positive for Covid-19.

School officials blamed March parties for the outbreak and elevated its main campus in the village of Storrs to "yellow" restrictions that include online instruction for quarantined students.

"This spike in positives may be related to large off-campus gatherings that were reported this past weekend," said Dean of Students Eleanor Daugherty, in a letter.

The quarantine means students in the Eddy, Middlesex, Windham, Rogers and Russell dorms cannot attend classes or events. All campus dorm dwellers will be denied visitors, Daugherty said.

Residents of the five dorms have to either remain on campus through spring break, which is scheduled for the week of April 11, or complete the quarantine at home, Daugherty said.

Connecticut State Police broke up a house party near campus on March 27 that was attended by an estimated 100 guests, the agency said in a statement.

"It was reported that the people at the gathering were not social distancing," the department said.

Two people were arrested, one on suspicion of hosting the event despite pandemic restrictions and the other in connection with throwing a beverage at a state officer, state police said.

Daugherty warned against partying.

"These gatherings increase the risk of exposure and spread, which is much more likely to occur when we don’t follow universal precautions such as wearing masks and keeping physical distance," she said.