Feb. 17, 2023, 3:42 PM UTC
Five former officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death plead not guilty

All five officers appeared in court for the first time on Friday.
By Mirna Alsharif

The five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers accused of violating department policies in a traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.

The officers appeared in court on Friday with their attorneys, who entered the not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Nichols' family was also present in court.

Last month, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said the officers were “directly responsible” for Nichols' “physical abuse."

The officers' next court date is set for May 1st.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

