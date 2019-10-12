In this June 26, 2018 file photo, Jose Bencosme holds a painting of his cousin 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, a gift from celebrity artist Samil Alva, as he visits a community memorial for Guzman-Feliz, who was killed the previous week in a machete attack in the Bronx borough of New York.

Bebeto Matthews / AP, file