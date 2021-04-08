Five, including doctor and his two grandchildren, killed in South Carolina shooting

Five people, including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Carolina, officials said.

The York County Sheriff's Office said they found a suspect following an hourslong manhunt, but authorities did not release the man's name or any other details about him.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 4400 block of Marshall Road in Rock Hill, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, the sheriff's office said. Inside the home, authorities found the bodies of Robert Lesslie, 70, Barbara Lesslie, 69, and their two grandchildren. NBC affiliate WCNC reported the grandchildren were 5 and 9 years old.

All "died as a result of gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said Thursday in a tweet.

Sadly 5 people have died as a result of the shooting. Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

The fifth victim, James Lewis, 38, was also shot, according to the York County Coroner's Office, WCNC reported. Lewis, of Gastonia, was working at the home at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

A sixth person, who was not identified by authorities, is being treated for serious injuries, according to the news station.

The manhunt that followed stretched into the night, prompting authorities to warn residents to stay inside and lock their doors. By Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said there was "no active threat to the community."

"We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd," the agency said in another tweet. "We found him in a nearby house."

UPDATE: We have IDed the person we feel is responsible for the shooting on Marshall Rd. We found him in a nearby house. There is no active threat to the community. Detectives are still in the area serving a search warrant & investigating this tragic event. #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 8, 2021

Rock Hill is the fifth largest city in South Carolina with a population of about 73,000.