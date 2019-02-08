Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 1:45 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 8, 2019, 6:29 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Five kids are accused of killing a 24-year-old musician outside his Tennessee home, in what police said Friday was an attempted robbery.

Three girls, ages 12, 14 and 15, and two boys, ages 13 and 16, were charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Kyle Yorlets, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Yorlets was shot outside his Nashville home Thursday, made it back inside and was found by a roommate, police said. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Yorlets was shot after he refused to give them the keys to his vehicle. The suspects had already taken his wallet.

The kids then fled in a stolen red pickup truck.

They were arrested late Thursday night at a Walmart about six miles west from where Yorlets was shot, police said. A stolen loaded 9 mm pistol and another different stolen vehicle were found with them. A second stolen and loaded gun was found inside the store, police said.

All five suspects are being held at a juvenile detention center.

Yorlets, originally from Pennsylvania, was a Belmont University graduate and the lead singer of the band Carverton.

"We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken," said a band statement released by their publicist.

"On February 7, 2019 we lost our brother, best friend, and bandmate Kyle Yorlets. We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for his family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay."

The band's debut full-length album was set to be released in March.

"We hope our music can be both relatable and encouraging to those who need it," Yorlets had said of the album, according to the band's website. "Life is crazy and unpredictable, and we want to portray that in our music."