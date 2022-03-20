Five L.A. County deputies injured in helicopter crash in Angeles National Forest

A Los Angeles County rescue helicopter crashed off a road in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, injuring all five people onboard, officials said.

The injured were sheriff's deputies en route to a call, Deputy T. Koerner of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said. Additional details about the call were not provided.

Footage of the mangled helicopter with sheriff's markings and colors on State Route 39 above the city of Azusa was broadcast by NBC Los Angeles. The station reported the helicopter is known as Air Rescue 5.

Koerner said the crash, on a turnout that abuts a perilous downslope, was reported at 4:58 p.m. at mile marker 21.70, in a remote part of the route that is part of the Angeles National Forest.

The extent of the deputies' injuries was unknown. The cause was under investigation.