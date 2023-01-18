Five Missouri inmates escaped from jail through plumbing pipes, authorities say

Five inmates escaped from St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri, on Tuesday night, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The suspects, identified as Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Michael Wilkins, gained access to the jail's rooftop through the vents and pipes of the building's plumbing system. They subsequently made their way to the ground, St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong said.

The inmates discarded their orange jumpsuits and were seen on camera wearing white thermal leggings, white boxers and/or basketball shorts and white T-shirts — with the exception of Tucker, who was wearing a black shirt, the sheriff's department said.

Surveillance footage also captured the inmates stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion with Missouri temporary tags and no front plate from the Centene Corporation’s parking lot at approximately 7 p.m.

The group was last seen on camera driving southbound, according to the sheriff's department officials.

All of the inmates were being held on felony warrants and three of the inmates — Tucker, Sebastian and McSean — are known sex offenders, authorities said.

Authorities said that if members of the public spot the fugitives, they should not approach and they should call 9-1-1.