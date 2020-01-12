Five people shot in Colorado; suspect on the run

The victims, three juveniles and two adults, were all in serious condition but expected to survive, police said.

By Max Burman, Colin Sheeley and Associated Press

Five people were shot early Sunday at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said.

The victims, three juveniles and two adults, were receiving treatment after being transported to hospital, according to the Aurora Police Dept.

They were all in serious condition but expected to survive, they said.

Police described the scene as near Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road, a busy commercial intersection

Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody.

Aurora is immediately east of Denver.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Max Burman is a news and homepage editor for NBC News.

Colin Sheeley
Associated Press