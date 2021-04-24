IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Five shot on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street, police say

"None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this time," New Orleans police said Saturday morning.
Members of the New Orleans Police Department help clear Bourbon Street on March 16, 2020.Chris Graythen / Getty Images file
By Nicole Acevedo

Five people were shot on New Orleans' famous Bourbon Street early Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that happened in the 100 block of Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. CT.

Emergency medical personnel rushed two of the injured victims to a local hospital, New Orleans police said. Two others arrived on their own.

The fifth victim was treated for their injuries at the scene.

"None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this time," police tweeted on Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

