Flames consumed more than 500 acres of a Los Angeles hillside on Monday, shutting down a major commuter thoroughfare and threatening the renowned Getty Center museum, authorities said.
More than 470 Los Angeles firefighters are battling the blaze and at least 3,300 homes in nearby exclusive neighborhoods were evacuated after flames were first reported at about 1:30 a.m., fire officials said.
The brush fire also forced the closure of Interstate 405, one of the nation's most congested commuter corridors connecting the San Fernando Valley and other northern suburbs to West Los Angeles.
While the flames were within sight of the Getty Center, museum officials said in a statement they're confident their renowned gallery would be spared: "We have activated our full emergency response. Our thoughts are with neighbors and first responders."
More than 2,600 homes and businesses were without power on Monday morning, the Department of Water and Power said.
Authorities urged everyone to get out and stay out of neighborhoods in and around the Brentwood and Westwood districts of Los Angeles. Firefighters were also being hampered by 20 mph winds that are pushing flames.
"Get out when we say get out," Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters on Monday. He said some homes have already been lost.
Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is among those forced to flee.
"Man these LA aren't no joke," James tweeted at 3:53 a.m. "Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!"
"Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter posted Instagram video of flame lighting up the late night, early morning darkness.
" Evacuated... Apparently, everything around me is burning the f--- down. Rough week," he wrote.
